This is just awful. Candidates, seriously. Don’t send 5 cringe-worthy pages of blathering nonsense and sloganeering to voters.

As soon as I posted the bat-sh*t crazy letter from the Rapid City School Board candidate, a correspondent dropped me a text and said “I got a letter that looks almost identical to this (style wise). I’m assuming they’re both Jordan Mason guys?” Well, yeah. I would venture a guess that they are.

And this letter from District 2 House Candidate John Sjaarda is equally full of grammatical errors and cringe-worthy passages as the prior letter as it declares he “knows that the liberal “woke” curriculum is injecting racial hatred, lewd and obscene ides of sexuality, gender identity and even an out-and-out right hatred of America.”

Did anyone even bother to Google “out-and-out right” before they sent this out in a mailer? Because that’s not a word, or even a slang phrase. It would be “out-and-out.” Or “outright.” Not both rammed together in a faux Yogi Berra-like quote. Seriously.

There are a lot of other parts that are equally mired in awfulness. But you can read and judge for yourself.

Awful Sjaarda Letter by Pat Powers on Scribd

I feel bad for the candidates that are snookered into thinking this is a worthwhile expenditure of their money. Because it’s not.

Candidates, seriously. Don’t send 5 cringe-worthy pages of blathering nonsense and sloganeering to voters. It doesn’t help your case.

Be honest and be authentic. It works so much better than this tripe.