Which conservative are we supposed to believe? Kind of getting a mixed message here.

@SoDakCampaigns

If you recall the message from “Conservative” Hillary Clinton Donor Liz May, people who changed over to be Republicans are a serious problem in South Dakota elections.

However, this morning, Conservative State Representative Kevin Jensen had a different message:

While Conservative Hillary Clinton donor Liz May hates party switchers, Kevin Jensen says bring them on and switch now, because “you can always switch back.”

Kind of getting a mixed message here.

2 thoughts on “Which conservative are we supposed to believe? Kind of getting a mixed message here.”

  2. But he is correct! Change the law and this nonsense will cease…unless the real Democrats don’t believe they’ll be elected under their temporary party affiliation.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.