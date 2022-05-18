If you recall the message from “Conservative” Hillary Clinton Donor Liz May, people who changed over to be Republicans are a serious problem in South Dakota elections.
However, this morning, Conservative State Representative Kevin Jensen had a different message:
While Conservative Hillary Clinton donor Liz May hates party switchers, Kevin Jensen says bring them on and switch now, because “you can always switch back.”
Kind of getting a mixed message here.
2 thoughts on “Which conservative are we supposed to believe? Kind of getting a mixed message here.”
Huh.
But he is correct! Change the law and this nonsense will cease…unless the real Democrats don’t believe they’ll be elected under their temporary party affiliation.