Willadsen to Convention of States: Keep your contribution, I’m done with you

District 9 State Senate Candidate Mark Willadsen had been the recipient of a donation from Convention of States this election, but after seeing some of their attack ads against candidates, he said thanks, but no thanks. And also hinted that they are dead to him:

Hearing from a few people as well that Convention of States made a grave miscalculation this election, and that they probably shouldn’t bother to show up at the next session, as it’s going to be a long time before people forget their attack ads.