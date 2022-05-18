District 9 State Senate Candidate Mark Willadsen had been the recipient of a donation from Convention of States this election, but after seeing some of their attack ads against candidates, he said thanks, but no thanks. And also hinted that they are dead to him:
Hearing from a few people as well that Convention of States made a grave miscalculation this election, and that they probably shouldn’t bother to show up at the next session, as it’s going to be a long time before people forget their attack ads.
5 thoughts on “Willadsen to Convention of States: Keep your contribution, I’m done with you”
Who is in charge of this org in S.D.?
Why did he cc the people he did?
Are they the targets? Can anyone clarify?
What are the half-truths, innuendo and outright lies that he complains about?
Okay, someone who’s on published record for standing up to Meckler and his group. Until there are penalties with ‘TEETH’ to deter CoS delegates from helping turn a CoS into a runaway convention, I will never support one. The problem is not that document; the problem is the majority of those 535 occupants of our U.S. House and Senate WHO ARE NOT DOING THEIR JOBS at the least…but RE-ELECTED FOR THEIR INCOMPETENCE! This breed of representatives in both chambers is not of the same moral character of those who wrote and passed this document. There were no Soros, Zuckerbergs, Gates, Rothchilds and others of their ilk who hate our country who could easily bribe ALL delegates with $10M EACH to vote he way they want. It takes 38 delegates to pass a CoS and $380M is just a drop in the bucket for these four plus their international cohorts who want our country to fail. A minimum of a five-year mandatory federal prison time at the least; execution for treason at the most for violating their Oath as a Convention delegate should be a deterrent to keeping their pledges to those who send them to the Convention. KUDOS to Senator Willadsen for standing up to CoS. I am proud to be supporting three District 30 candidates (Senator Frye-Mueller, Representative Ladner and Representative candidate Gennaro) who are on record as opposing this threat to our Constitution. In closing, let it be known that as far as I know, no one opposing a CoS is paid; Mark Meckler, his wife and son receive a combined estimate of $5M for pushing this agenda. Are THEY sell-outs or useful pawns?
One could almost resend the same letter to Lee Schoenbeck.
I do not know why he CC’d Senator Mary Duvall. But when I got an attack mailer about her, FULL OF LIES, I sat down and wrote her a check.
Liars get away with lying, when honest people lack the guts to stand up for each other.