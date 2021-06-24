Regents say no medical marijuana on campus, due to still being federally illegal

@SoDakCampaigns

The board of regents put a crimp in the lifestyle of those who want to treat what ails them with pot at their meeting yesterday:

The approved policy revisions take into account an intersection between state and federal law on this topic, board officials said.

“Marijuana remains a controlled substance at the federal level, so we can’t allow it on campus due to two federal drug-free acts, which still have federal funding implications for our institutions,” Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO, said in a news release.

Read that here.

Those pesky Federal Laws and all.

