Had a couple people from Sioux Falls point out to me recently that while former Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly has been living/working in Mobridge, she appears to have missed a notice sitting in her mailbox for some property she has back in Sioux Falls.
According to the Minnehaha County Treasurer (as screenshot today), Stehly is running almost 60 days past the due date for the first installment on her property taxes:
About 15 years ago, I had an empty lot where the notice went to an old address, so I do know it’s tough to keep track of those things when you’re living and working in another town, and not paying attention to a secondary property.
For the sake of the City of Sioux Falls City, the School District, and Minnehaha County, hopefully she’ll get that in sooner than later.
4 thoughts on “Theresa Stehly seems to be a little tardy on her property taxes”
Shouldn’t we conservatives be railing against high taxes?
What is her stance on election integrity?
A republic still requires elections.
Best thing about having a mortgage is this won’t happen inadvertently.
I’ve several times at least a decade suggested the Counties should set up a system for monthly auto pay of property taxes as it is often the people who are older, often on fixed incomes, who have no mortgages and live on a tight budget.
I’ve never been told why this is a bad idea and I’ve never seen any evidence of it be pursued.
Minnehaha County allows you to pay by ACH monthly. You pay for ten months so do not pay in November and December. It is up to the county, so many do not permit it.
Troy, I don’t see eye to eye with you on several political topics. I must give you credit. This is a solid idea.