Theresa Stehly seems to be a little tardy on her property taxes

Had a couple people from Sioux Falls point out to me recently that while former Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly has been living/working in Mobridge, she appears to have missed a notice sitting in her mailbox for some property she has back in Sioux Falls.

According to the Minnehaha County Treasurer (as screenshot today), Stehly is running almost 60 days past the due date for the first installment on her property taxes:

About 15 years ago, I had an empty lot where the notice went to an old address, so I do know it’s tough to keep track of those things when you’re living and working in another town, and not paying attention to a secondary property.

For the sake of the City of Sioux Falls City, the School District, and Minnehaha County, hopefully she’ll get that in sooner than later.