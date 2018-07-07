Release: GOP Rejects Dem Party slam on Founding Fathers on Independence Day, calls on Sutton campaign to reject revisionist history

GOP Rejects Dem Party slam on Founding Fathers on Independence Day, calls on Sutton campaign to reject revisionist history
Today the Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party called on Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Billy Sutton to address the anti-American statements expressed by Democrat Party Executive Director Samuel Parkinson over the 4th of July holiday, and whether Sutton endorses the claim that characterized our founding fathers as just “slave-owning white males who just didn’t want to pay their taxes.”
SDGOP Chairman Lederman said, “Our founding fathers fought and died on the battlefield and forged what grew to be the greatest nation on earth based on the principle that we should be a free people, and that their fellow citizens should not be subject to taxation without representation.”
“With Mr Parkinson, the leader of the Democrat party, mocking those values on the very day we celebrate our Independence, it does not bode well for the kind of people that Billie Sutton would bring to Pierre with him. The South Dakota Republican Party and the people of South Dakota reject that kind of liberal revisionism that Democrats continually try to inject into our state.”
Lederman added, “it is further evident that Billie Sutton & liberal Democrats are trying to pull the wool over the eyes of South Dakotans by the fact they still have failed to release the party platform they passed last month at their convention. They’re hiding what they stand for at the same time their director is bashing Independence Day.”
What Parkinson expressed is the direction the national Democrat party is heading. South Dakota Democrats who reject that anti-American path should you the Republican party.
Sutton and Bjorkman would win GOP votes if they took him to task and acted like SD Dems. Prove that these Libs are out of touch.
Join, not you (darn you, auto-correct!).
He was probably hacked by those same evil-doers who keep posting nudey shots of young ladies on Rep. Goodwin’s Facebook account!
Here’s what the Democrats policy priorities are:
Raise taxes by a trillion dollars — at least. Trillions more if they got all the programs they want
A $15 minimum wage
Universa,l single-payer health care
End pretty much any control over the borders or immigration enforcement inside the U.S.
Impeachment — followed by an extended Constitutional crisis
Voting for Democrats means voting for their policies.
you probably won’t concede that you’re a permanent member of the occupy movement’s 98-percent collective. there is no escape.
They’ll vote your proxy all day long whether you let them or not.
Didn’t slave-owning, white males end slavery in America? Slavery is still present in Middle Eastern countries, but America is evil; Parkinson is an idiot. Sutton should have run as an Independent his party is going to loose the race for him and Bjorkman.
agree
Has he been fired yet?
If not, it means:
1). This is mainstream Democratic perspective.
2). This reflects the philosophy of its major Statewide candidates (Sutton, Borkmam, Seiler).
3). It is often said people are policy. Parkinson is who he is and executor of policy.
4). Campaigns are the means for illumination of issues to inform voters.