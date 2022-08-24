Release: Invest in South Dakota’s Future: VOTE NO 27; Group forms to oppose IM 27

Invest in South Dakota’s Future: VOTE NO 27

Protecting South Dakota Kids (PSDK) is seeking concerned residents statewide to join its grass-root effort to defeat Initiated Measure 27 on recreational marijuana.

Dark money groups and New York Hedge funds are investing millions of dollars to push their liberal agenda on South Dakota. The TRUTH is our families and children will suffer from the irreparable harm that states like California, Colorado, and New York are now burdened with. Suicide rates, homelessness, and crime have skyrocketed in these states, and we don’t want to import these problems to South Dakota. Concerned citizens, healthcare professionals, pastors, educators, treatment providers, law enforcement, and other professionals are urging citizens to get involved and to learn the facts and VOTE NO on Measure 27.

“We need your support as we fight off a well-funded, out-of-state pot lobby that has invested millions presenting half-truths as it touts the “merits” of their product. The fact is this industry seeks to legitimize a harmful drug and acquire access to our kids, our families, and our communities,” said Jim Kinyon, Chair of PSDK.

As a counselor and nonprofit director in our state for more than 30 years, Kinyon knows how critical defeating IM 27 is to the future of our kids, families and communities.

“While New York City hedge fund managers, and the national marijuana lobby having been flooding our state with ad campaigns filled with misinformation, we have studied the unintended consequences of legalized marijuana on states that have previously legalized all pot usage with particular emphasis of our neighbors in Colorado. The facts are startling and should alarm us all but we can still do something about it,” said Kinyon.

An overview of these facts (detailed in “The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area” program report) include:

Recreational pot is not a victimless crime. The marijuana industry deliberately“targets children,” developing a customer base for long-term use and profit. Minors have suffered the worst effects from pot usage.

Adolescent marijuana use is associated with increased depression, suicide and psychosis. The fact that South Dakota set a record high number of suicides last year, it’s imperative that we do not add marijuana to the mix.

In Colorado, marijuana usage for children age 12 and older has increased 26%. This usage is 61% higher than the national average. Marijuana is found in the system of 34% of all 15- to 19-year-olds who commit suicide.

Marijuana is the #1 drug associated with child abuse and death.

The available marijuana today is highly addictive and extremely detrimental to a young person’s brain development, especially in users under the age of 25.

On November 8, South Dakotans will have a chance to defeat Initiated Measure 27. Please help us protect South Dakota Kids by donating today: https://secure.winred.com/ protecting-south-dakota-kids/donate-today

Donations may also be mailed to: Protecting South Dakota Kids, Fred Deutsch, Treasurer, 16452 449th Avenue, Florence, SD 57235.

If you would like to participate in helping us defeat IM 27, please contact Jim Kinyon: [email protected] or www.protectingsdkids.com

-30-