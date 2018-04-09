Release: Jackley Announces Workforce Development Initiative

Jackley Announces Workforce Development Initiative

PIERRE, SD: In a new policy initiative that builds upon his vision for the future of South Dakota’s economy, Attorney General Marty Jackley announced his plan to expand workforce development.

“We’ve taken our Hometown South Dakota tour to every corner of the state, and this Workforce Development Initiative is the result of those conversations,” Jackley said. “The input from mayors, county commissioners, business leaders, educators and hardworking families helped us refine a message that harnesses South Dakota’s strengths and addresses our challenges head-on.”

Jackley’s plan for workforce development calls for the following:

Transform unemployment insurance to increase accountability.

unemployment insurance to increase accountability. Prepare young people for 21st century work by keeping higher education affordable.

young people for 21st century work by keeping higher education affordable. Adapt to the changing needs of employers by aligning education offerings with state workforce needs.

to the changing needs of employers by aligning education offerings with state workforce needs. Emphasize dual credit, stackable credits and workforce-ready skills.

dual credit, stackable credits and workforce-ready skills. Support and grow existing workforce programs like SD WINS, Dakota Roots and Career Launch.

and grow existing workforce programs like SD WINS, Dakota Roots and Career Launch. Connect South Dakota youth to employers through Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), apprenticeships and public-private partnerships.

South Dakota youth to employers through Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), apprenticeships and public-private partnerships. Tie scholarships and other incentives to in-state placement.

scholarships and other incentives to in-state placement. Build hometown jobs with REDI Fund investment.

Read the full Jackley Workforce Development Initiative here

