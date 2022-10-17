Jamie Smith: “We Need More Things to Tax”
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, at an event with the Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary, Jamie Smith told the audience that “We need more things to tax.” He then doubled down, saying “I’m advocating for taxes on new things.” You can find a video of Jamie Smith’s remarks here.
“When someone tells you who they are, believe them,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I have cut taxes for South Dakotans, and my number one priority is eliminating the sales tax on food. Jamie Smith proved today that he can’t be trusted with South Dakota’s finances.”
Jamie Smith has a record of raising taxes. He opposed the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which then-Congresswoman Noem helped pass for the people of South Dakota. That bill put $2,400 back in the pockets of the average South Dakota family.
Jamie Smith also wanted to make it easier for counties to raise taxes on South Dakotans, and he cosponsored a bill to raise the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.85%.
Governor Kristi Noem is proud that South Dakota has a low, simple tax code. South Dakota has no personal income tax, no corporate income tax, and no statewide personal property tax. Governor Noem has proposed eliminating the sales tax on food, which will lower the tax burden on South Dakotans by another $100 million.
To learn more about Jamie Smith’s history of supporting high taxes, visit JamieandJoe.com.
###
13 thoughts on “Release – Jamie Smith: “We Need More Things to Tax””
Repealing the food tax, without replacement, would be extremely detrimental to municipal services. Some communities would love over 25% of their sales tax revenue!!! Absolutely terrible!!!
Was Kristi even at the event?
She was invited and declined to participate.
Maybe she should get out of bed with Cory and debate more than once.
I watched the Rotary meeting interview, and what I heard Candidate Smith say was if cannibus becomes legal that will be a product taxed under the laws of SD. Hence a new source of income. Publisher Pat put a different twist on it. Pat and I share the same party registration.
The Republicans raised taxes on everything when they implemented the tax on goods ordered from internet sales
Ian is such a troll and needs to stay out of SD. Represent the gov in Florida, Arizona and other warm climates. Please go away. You can’t trash talk SD into a large market where personalities don’t matter only soundbites do. So bad for this state and makes me think the only agenda this gov has is owning the libs, raising money in those warm states and getting her mug on tv. I’d say represent her better but I don’t think you can.
He was talking about Marijuana. His point was that, rather that increasing taxes, marijuana would create a new legal, taxable product. Basically “broaden the base” through new economic activity rather than increase taxes.
Of course, his plan to exempt food from the sales tax is doing just the opposite, so it’s not an entirely consistent position.
So Noem has misconstrued what Jamie said to score political points? Maybe she should show up sometime and actually work for South Dakotans. It sounds like Jamie is actually working to figure out how to replace the sales taxes he has wanted to repeal. I wonder if Noem understands tax cuts will worsen inflation. Noem is worthless.
I don’t blame Noem for not debating the loser Jamie Smith. It would bring us all down to his level.
The loser is the one who didn’t show up to work for the constituents and instead went to Florida for a $5k per plate dinner.
Would’ve been nice to see her respond to what Jamie actually said in person, as she could’ve done by accepting Rotary’s invitation to attend.
context is everything i guess.