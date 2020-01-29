Release: Mayor TenHaken Statement on USMCA Signing

Mayor TenHaken Statement on USMCA Signing

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), strengthening the trading relationship between the signatory parties and improving trade for South Dakota businesses.

“I’m excited so see USMCA signed today and I’m excited for the potential it has for Sioux Falls area businesses and producers. Sioux Falls’ economy has a global reach and agreements like USMCA break barriers so that our region can thrive and create new jobs,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “Thank you to Senators Thune and Rounds, Representative Johnson and Governor Noem for their advocacy to get USMCA across the finish line.”

U.S. exports are expected increase by $2.2 billion per year under the USMCA according to the International Trade Commission, particularly for manufacturing and agriculture production. South Dakota’s trade relationship with Canada and Mexico is significant and will improve with USMCA. In 2019, trade of goods equated to $586 million to Canada and $338 million to Mexico.

