Release: South Dakota Retailers Elect President, Officers, Board Members 

South Dakota Retailers Elect President, Officers, Board Members

PIERRE, SD – Kevin Nyberg of Nyberg’s Ace and Dakota Workwear in Sioux Falls and Watertown has been elected President of the South Dakota Retailers Association Board of Directors. Board members are responsible for setting general policies, establishing goals and objectives, and determining legislative positions for the influential statewide business organization, founded in 1897.

Having served on the board since 2016, Nyberg officially received the gavel from outgoing President Travis Anderberg of Miller during the association’s annual business conference on January 8 in Pierre.

“It’s an honor to serve as President of one of the country’s oldest and largest state retail associations,” Nyberg said. “I’m proud to follow my dad’s service in leading this organization that does so much to support businesses in communities throughout South Dakota.”

Nyberg’s father Roy also served as Retailers Association President in 1989.

In addition to Nyberg, three other business owners were named as officers: Sarah Hustead of Wall Drug as President-Elect, Jason Harms of Harms Oil Company as Secretary-Treasurer, and Travis Anderberg of Miller Rexall Drug as Past-President.

Four first-term board members were elected to serve in 2024, including Angi Hanzlik of Berry + Basil in Chamberlain, Andy Jerke of James Valley Landscape Solutions in Mitchell, Samantha Tupper of Wink’s Fine Jewelry in Brookings, and Pat Wiederhold of Granite Sports in Hill City.

“Our board consists of outstanding South Dakota business professionals, and our newest members are no exception,” said Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “With their dedication and expertise, we will continue to provide our members with unmatched information, advocacy, and services.”

Outgoing board members were also recognized for their contributions: Jenny Behlings of Jenny’s Floral in Custer, Gary Cammack of Cammack Ranch Supply in Union Center, Clancy Kingsbury of Who’s Hobby House in Rapid City, and Hillarey Warner of HH Design in Britton.

To view a complete list of South Dakota Retailers Association board members or to find out more about their efforts to foster a successful business climate in South Dakota, visit sdra.org/sdrabod.

