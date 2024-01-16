At rally Toby Doeden proclaims he will promote traditional family values such as “marrying young and having children.”

When I was writing about kooky Toby Doeden statements yesterday, it was more for humor’s sake, but apparently at a rally he held yesterday, it sounds as if he underlined some of his batsh*t crazy, promoted unfounded conspiracies, and demanded a return to the days when people were “marrying young and having children.”

From the Aberdeen Insider:

“Whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, they’re all part of the same oligarchy system,” Doeden said, stressing his belief that political outsiders like himself and Former President Donald Trump are the way forward. He made claims that Johnson has been recruiting left-leaning individuals who plan to switch parties and run for the South Dakota Legislature. and.. Doeden also said he will stand to promote traditional family values, such as marrying young and having children, and what he calls other conservative, Christian values.

Read the entire story here (subscription required).

“oligarchy system?” Why do I have the feeling we’re paying far too much attention at this point?

First off, for starters, does he have any examples that Dusty Johnson is recruiting “left-leaning” individuals to run for the legislature? Or who those people are? Because it sounds like he’s just talking out of his tail. Secondly, the whole “marrying young and having children” line sounds as if he wants to impose some sort of religious theocracy on the country.

At this point, I’m happy to encourage my 16 year old to get good grades, pick up his room and get the dogs out. I don’t need to push him to get married and reproduce at this point.

The more we hear, the less seriously we should be considering the Doeden candidacy. But, I will admit – it provides a lot of comedy.