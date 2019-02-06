Rep. Johnson Applauds State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued the following statement tonight in response to President Donald J. Trump’s 2019 State of the Union Address.

“I was encouraged by President Trump’s call for unity and bipartisanship during a time where we seem so divided. I came to Congress to find solutions to complex problems, and I truly believe the best solutions arise when we work together.

“Bipartisanship leads to results. Throughout the President’s address, we had the opportunity to meet people whose lives were changed because Congressional members set aside their egos and worked toward a common goal. Last year, Congress passed several bipartisan bills, including criminal justice reform and legislation combating the opioid crisis in our communities. Americans are reaping those benefits today, and I hope we can use the momentum from the previous year to continue producing results for the American people. We should start with border security, which is past due. I am hopeful my colleagues will make finding common ground to secure our nation a top priority.

“Our nation is experiencing wage increases and record low unemployment, and I look forward to continuing forward on that path. I am eager to help implement the President’s priorities for our nation’s infrastructure, as that is a key responsibility of government. We also need to resolve our differences with our trading partners as soon as possible and provide much needed stability to South Dakota farmers. There is plenty of work to be done to make the state of our great union even stronger and I am ready to get to work.”

###

