SDGOP State Party Chairman Dan Lederman sent out a note this morning noting an endorsement by National Committeeman Ried Holien and National Committeewoman Sandye Kading for the leadership team who brought home a win for the GOP in 2018 to do it again in 2020:









The Election for South Dakota Republican Party officers for 2019-2020 will take place this weekend in Pierre.

