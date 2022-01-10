Rep. Tom Pischle instructing anti-vaxxer group to switch party to choose candidates at GOP Convention

Well this was an interesting video that I came across today.

Mya Olson, who has a group now calling itself Health Freedom South Dakota, who has testified at the legislature against requirements for childhood vaccinations, has a video out there with State Representative Tom Pischke (who has allied with her cause in the past), on how the anti-vax group can take over the agenda of the Republican Party, push their issues into the platform of the GOP, and choose the party’s candidates at the convention next June by becoming precinct committeemen and women.

It’s even more interesting as you watch Rep. Pischke tell the group that they should first change their party registration over to Republican specifically for that purpose, as he explains at about 2:30 in the video.

Wait a minute? If memory serves, wasn’t Tom lamenting who was and was not a “True Republican” last election?

That’s a direct reference from Tom snidely alleging there are those who run claiming they are Republican to get elected. So, how does that jibe with him telling a group that they can push their agenda by actually switching parties for the purpose to throw delegates at the GOP?

Interesting. A good reminder that those who actually are Republican in the first place should get their precinct committee forms in.

Because Tom and his party switchers might be gunning for your spot.