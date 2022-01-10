Well this was an interesting video that I came across today.
Mya Olson, who has a group now calling itself Health Freedom South Dakota, who has testified at the legislature against requirements for childhood vaccinations, has a video out there with State Representative Tom Pischke (who has allied with her cause in the past), on how the anti-vax group can take over the agenda of the Republican Party, push their issues into the platform of the GOP, and choose the party’s candidates at the convention next June by becoming precinct committeemen and women.
It’s even more interesting as you watch Rep. Pischke tell the group that they should first change their party registration over to Republican specifically for that purpose, as he explains at about 2:30 in the video.
Wait a minute? If memory serves, wasn’t Tom lamenting who was and was not a “True Republican” last election?
That’s a direct reference from Tom snidely alleging there are those who run claiming they are Republican to get elected. So, how does that jibe with him telling a group that they can push their agenda by actually switching parties for the purpose to throw delegates at the GOP?
Interesting. A good reminder that those who actually are Republican in the first place should get their precinct committee forms in.
Because Tom and his party switchers might be gunning for your spot.
12 thoughts on “Rep. Tom Pischle instructing anti-vaxxer group to switch party to choose candidates at GOP Convention”
Do you think this sort of thing would be less likely if South Dakota had a viable Democratic Party, or no?
Probably.
LOL. Not at all. Pischke and Mya Olson would still side with the GOP. At best Pischke might go libertarian if he got booted in a primary.
This is spot on…I remember sitting in Marshall Damgaard’s class at USD in 2014 and we had a whole class section around “is the SD Democratic Party dead? and what are its consequences?”
The major theme that came out was that yes, it was, and that would cause the Republican Party in SD to get complacent due to lack of competition and allow for exactly what is happening now. The sane have become detached/incurious allowing a smaller more out there group of the party to become the majority of involvement & voices.
West River Yote is post on! Thank you! We all suffer as a result and there are costs to this.
Interesting that so few people understand what the duties of precinct committee people actually are:
“Under the supervision of the county chairman, they have complete responsibility to conduct the political campaign in their precinct, such as compiling and updating voter lists, contacting voters, registering non-voters, and general voter contact activities.”
Are the party-switchers willing to do all that?
That is perhaps supposed to be the duties but it just goes to show how out of date that system is. Many precinctman positions are vacant, and many who hold them do none of those things.
anonymous at 12:23, I know they don’t do those things. There are people who donate money and time, attend county meetings and Lincoln Day Dinners, make phone calls, stuff envelopes, go door to door, march in parades, and then there are Precinct Committeemen and women, who don’t do anything but try advance their personal agendas at the convention.
As long as they are registered republicans for those three weeks in June, the party doesn’t care if they go back to being members of other parties as soon as the convention is over.
Don’t be surprised if the winter soldiers of the SDGOP decide to do something about it.
Stand up to the wireless industry like you stand-up to little ol’ ladies who supported President Trump and had their vote taken from them.
Require a safety study of wireless technology now. It takes guts.
” take over the agenda of the Republican Party, push their issues into the platform of the GOP, and choose the party’s candidates at the convention next June by becoming precinct committeemen and women”
This plays better when with Darth Vader music behind it.
otherwise, it’s kind of exactly how the system was designed to work. I think not having metal projectiles forced into my body is a pretty noble goal of such an agenda .. just my opinion.
But you know me – I like to question the science and look for the curve ball. My eye is on wireless.
You should run for the legislature. You would fit right in with what it has become.
You get your fourth covid shot yet, Pat? Love how you’re doubling down on your love of jabs as the rest of the country is waking up to the sham that is BigPharma.