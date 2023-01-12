What’s happening with House State Affairs has the attention of a number of people in the State Legislature, as State Representative Will Mortenson has apparently updated the ground rules for the committee and is running a far tighter ship than people may have experienced in the past:
He said Wednesday that night meetings would be scheduled only as “a last resort.” He doesn’t plan to delay bill hearings for amendments and said the committee won’t take remote testimony.
As for what he described as “repeated issues” that the committee has already voted on, Mortenson said those will receive “shorter but equal” time for testimony, “no matter how contested.”
The “No remote testimony” rule stands out, as it changes the landscape. If you want to be heard on a measure, you need to go to Pierre and show up.
I think there’s good and bad in that, but we’ll see.
2 thoughts on “Rep. Will Mortenson reworks House State Affairs Committee, and announces new ground rules”
Rep. Mortenson is a talented and well reasoned person.
I am surprised he has taken the step to prevent remote testimony. It’s a concerning development as the Legisature exists to serve the people. This decision cuts off an avenue for individuals to make their voice heard. I have not been aware of remote testimony taking up too much time in prior years as it needed to be cleared with the Chair for each hearing anyways.
This is a disappointing decision.
Heaven forbid they have night meetings and miss their beloved socials. Don’t forget that the working class might have a better chance to to participate either. It’s 2.5 months, suck it up!
Or maybe you should be doing a better job spreading the load to other policy committees instead of clogging up state affairs!