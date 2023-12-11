Rep. Will Mortenson Seeks Re-Election to District 24 House of Representatives

FORT PIERRE, SD – Republican Rep. Will Mortenson announced his intention to run for re-election to the state House of Representatives in District 24, which covers central South Dakota.

“For the last three years, I brought a common sense, conservative approach to the Legislature,” said Mortenson. “I have worked hard, been willing to take firm stands, and always kept my focus on improving South Dakota for generations to come.”

During his time in the legislature, Mortenson has been a recognized leader in supporting education, cutting taxes, and fighting for ag producers and landowners. In his second term, Mortenson was elected by his colleagues to serve as Majority Leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives.

“South Dakota still works,” noted Mortenson. “While other states have gone off the rails, South Dakota has stayed steady. If you send me back to the Capitol, I’ll work every day to keep our state on track.”

Mortenson, 35, is an ag business and estate planning attorney in Fort Pierre. He is active in the a cow- calf operation in northwestern Stanley County. Mortenson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and a lifelong resident of central South Dakota. He and his wife, Shuree, live in Fort Pierre with their two children: Augie and Jules.

Mortenson plans to preview the 2024 legislative session and announce his re-election bid at a campaign kick-off event on Thursday, December 14 from 5 – 7 PM at the St. Charles on Capitol Avenue in Pierre. All interested voters are welcome.

District 24 includes Haakon, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley, and Sully counties. District 24 is also represented in the House of Representatives by Rep. Mike Weisgram (R-Fort Pierre) and in the Senate by Sen. Jim Mehlhaff (R-Pierre)

##