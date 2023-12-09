Minnehaha Auditor hosting election cranks as she attacks SOS, won’t reveal secret expert she wants to inspect voting machines

Is it time for Minnehaha county to combine a couple of county offices? Because I’m not sure there’s another mechanism for them to get rid of their crackpot of a county auditor, Leah Anderson.

As the Argus Leader is reporting, not only is Anderson hiring members of an election conspiracy group and putting them in charge of her elections, she’s hosting the same special interest group as part of her meetings with equipment vendors.

Mathis then asked if a “highly respected” person from South Dakota would be able to be present and perform their own inspection, though he did not name who that person would be. In an interview, Anderson said she knew the person’s identity but would not share it, as she had not spoken further with ES&S about the process. and.. Mathis continued that they’d want the individual to look for modems and do an inspection of the machine. “Both Leah and I’s reputation is totally on the line. What if it comes out years down the road that there were modems in these machines, and we never — all your studies are great. The people want somebody that they know and trust to do a study. And I do too!” and.. And so I just want to let you know that especially Monae, you also work for the people, and you haven’t been very supportive of the people.” At this point, Anderson rotated a nearby laptop, revealing a group of two dozen people, including Weible, who had been listening in on the call from another location, and later gave Anderson a round of applause after the call had ended.

Read the story here.

A ‘secret’ election expert? While she’s broadcasting the meeting to the special interest group she appears to be doing the bidding of? Good lord.

The Secretary of State has certainly made some unforced errors over the course of the last year, but not kowtowing to the demands of election conspiracy groups is not one of them. Especially when they have taken control of the election office in the largest county in the state.

The Minnehaha County Commission needs to do something pretty quick, because looks like their election office is heading for a crash.