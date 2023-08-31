Had an interesting rumor from the field today from a tipster:
Minnehaha County Auditor Anderson has hired Mike Mathis (with SD Canvassing Group) as her new Elections Coordinator. She secured Mike a starting pay two pay classes higher than election previous coordinators.
We’ll be able to confirm this pretty quickly as soon as it rolls through the County Commission so we can compare what the new coordinator is making in comparison to the old one. But the part that’s far more concerning is where Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson is said to be using to tap for her talent.
Mathis (Pictured to the left) was active in the SD Canvassing group, where in the linked clip he was claiming that he has “no confidence” in the elections.
If you’re not familiar with the SD Canvassing Group, it’s hard to deny that they’re a bit …on the fringe with their election beliefs:
Early into our research, we realized the Federal Election Laws like the NVRA and HAVA weren’t for the good of the States, or the integrity of the vote. Neither was the Patriot Act. Federal interference comes with Federal funds, which come with strings attached. Then, pick your favorite three letter agency and how they meddle in United States (s)elections. You may or may not know that the US perfected the election steal on other countries before using it on us.
and..
South Dakota has lost control of it’s elections. It’s death by 1,000 cuts.
Read that on one of SD Canvassing’s websites.
And it’s not as if Anderson has distanced herself from the elections conspiracists.
Better saddle up for the ride, I’m sure we will hear more about it very shortly.
5 thoughts on “Is SD Canvassing Group being put in charge of Minnehaha County’s Elections by Auditor Leah Anderson?”
He says: “South Dakota has lost control of its elections. It’s death by 1,000 cuts.”
OK. There you have it!
But… evidence. Where is the evidence of this? Have results been successfully challenged in court? How many times? Who was unjustly declared a winner?
Really now – you folks have got to stop voting for these loons.
Elk demanding evidence…wow, talk about no self awareness.
this way, when tbe results aren’t what he wants, he can’t complain
Recent election results provide evidence of large scale election fraud in Minnehaha County. Several Democrats were fraudulently elected within the City of Sioux Falls to the Legislature. Several very worthy, Constitutional Republicans were defeated in both the General and Primary on the Republican ballot. What other evidence is needed before profound actions are taken??
sure. Last November, Minnehaha County had a total of 130,827 registered voters, and 54,964 of them were Republicans. 42% of the registered voters are Republicans!
How could any Republican candidates have lost? It’s totally beyond comprehension! Obviously massive fraud occurred, and it must be investigated.
Let’s start with the precinct committee men and women whose job it was to get out the vote. They didn’t do the job they signed up for, and it shows.
Of course we knew that when we compared the way they turned out for Steve Haugaard at the convention. 69% of Minnehaha County’s delegate votes supported Haugaard for LG vs the 29% of the primary voters who supported him for Governor.
It could hardly be expected that those same precinct committee men and women would do their job and get out the vote for Noem and Rhoden.
That’s where the fraud occurred, in the election of precinct committee men and women who had no intention of doing the job they promised to do.