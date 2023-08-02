Unconfirmed report of active shooter near US Senate Buildings

From Twitter.. and from the media.. There are unconfirmed reports of an active shooter near US Senate buildings. Scary stuff. Everything is on lockdown..


Please keep our Senators and their staff in your thoughts.

Update – looks like this was a bad call… but scary.

“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located. MPD is assisting US Capitol Police,” a spokesperson for D.C. Metro police said in an email.

 

