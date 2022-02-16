Right wing radio host Mark Levin attacks, challenges Senator Lee Schoenbeck to debate

Right wing radio host Mark Levin was on his radio show recently grousing over the failure of a Convention of States resolution in South Dakota, and used his pulpit to attack South Dakota State Senators Lee Schoenbeck and Dave Johnson, going so far as to challenge Senator Schoenbeck to a debate:

Somehow, I think Lee has better things to do with his time. Obviously, the COS group is kind of pissy because they lost.

The various groups have been pushing a resolution in the legislature to call a convention of states for years, and it has gone back and forth. Some think we need a convention of states to amend the constitution on term limits, some think we need a convention of states for a constitutional amendment on a balanced budget, and some fear that a convention of states to amend the constitution might bring an amendment to limit the second amendment.

It’s about a 50/50 split in the legislature regarding whether it’s a worthwhile exercise. The House passed it 39/30 (about 56%), and the Senate killed it 19/16, about 54%.

And there you have it.