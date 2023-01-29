From Twitter:
The results for @GOP RNC Chair race are in. Ronna 111 Harmeet 51 Lindell 4. Congratulations to @GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel!
— Dan Lederman (@danlederman) January 27, 2023
Thank god the Pillow Guy didn’t get a sniff of that.
7 thoughts on “Ronna McDaniel returns as @GOPChairwoman – Congratulations!”
Lindell won! You know it and I know it.
Can’t wait for the next Cyber-Symposium. What will he blame it on this time? I wager Gnomes hiding in the ballot bags
They must’ve hacked the machines
Lindell’s pillows contain 5G antennae/receivers which deliver subliminal messages during sleep & control your mind.
Spread the word
How did our 3 votes vote?
Hard to be enthusiastic about the overwhelming victory of the underwhelming leadership provided by the failed Ronna.
She’s terrible. Has done nothing but underperform, Lee Zeldin would have been far better.