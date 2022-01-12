Rounds doubles down on 2020 election results, while Bruce Whalen throws slogans.

US Senator Mike Rounds is doubling down on his comments last weekend that earned him the ire of former President Trump, and noting that it’s not a bad thing for conservatives to speak the truth about the last election.

“We have to be more aggressive in reassuring conservatives that their vote counts,” Rounds said, adding “to give them reassurance that they can trust us and that we will speak the truth. And even if it’s the hard truth that’s hard to swallow, we’re not going to lie to them.”

“If we want to keep the trust and gain the trust of more individuals that are wondering, we have to probably say it a little bit louder and in more places that many of us normally either aren’t invited to talk or have chosen not to get into the fray,” Rounds told The Associated Press in an interview this week.

and..