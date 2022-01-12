After removing the presses, Argus Leader moving to 6-days a week newspaper

Looks like the paymasters are trying to squeeze even more profit out of the Argus Leader, as they announced today that they’re dropping the printed Saturday newspaper entirely shortly after moving printing to another state:

The Argus Leader will cease home delivery on Saturdays but will continue to produce and provide a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The means subscribers will continue to have full digital access to the e-edition newspaper, the Argus Leader website and mobile apps while printed newspapers will be delivered six days a week.

