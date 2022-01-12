Republican Jessica Bahmuller files to run for D19 House

After having victory snatched from her as a result of a clerical error in the last Republican Primary, Republican Jessica Bahmuller dusted herself off, and is getting back on the horse to run again for District 19 State House of Representatives. She filed her petitions today with the Secretary of State.. and it is full speed ahead.

Currently, only incumbent Representative Caleb Finck is running in D19, meaning there are no primaries for the House in that District.

(At least yet. I assume nothing, because this year is just crazy with primaries so far. )