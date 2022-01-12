State of the 2022 GOP Races, January 2022 edition.

Since the last time we did this exercise in October, we lost one ‘maybe’ Republican candidate for Governor, but picked up another one, and we grabbed a new SOS candidate. And US Senator John Thune confirmed that he’s all in, rendering anyone else running against him in the primary as fairly comical.

But, you can see for yourself in the newest version of SDWC’s “Tale of the Tape infographic – January 2022” edition: