Last night on Facebook, Governor Kristi Noem released a new commercial regarding her efforts at protecting women’s sports:
The ad are starting on cable news programs nationally.
Last night on Facebook, Governor Kristi Noem released a new commercial regarding her efforts at protecting women’s sports:
The ad are starting on cable news programs nationally.
34 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem debuts new commercial regarding protection of women’s sports”
Nationally? I wonder why since she’s only the governor of a tiny state.
We are bigger than a few States.
Did you go to a government school for your education?
Indeed I did. I’m not seeing ads for other governors on my TV though?
Nobody wants to see the other governors on tv.
And I don’t want my taxes to pay for airing a campaign ad around the country.
Why?
When and where has this happened in South Dakota?
Vermillion. Per school policy, ” A student shall be permitted to participate in interscholastic activities for the gender with which that student consistently identifies . . .”
McLaughlin.
I bet you don’t have a daughter.
McLaughlin was debunked. That is the problem is people are spreading false rumors and a few are knowingly lying about that.
Typical Noem
Typical democrats.
Why do democrats hate women and little girls?
At one time I thought the dems were promoting NO differences between genders,
In its present form, her bill outlaws all transgenders from sports, not just trans girls. SCOTUS just last year decided that laws and policies like her bill and the Deutsch revised bathroom bill (HB 1005), making them DOA in most every court in the land.
“Strongest law protecting female sports in the nation”? That’s a huge stretch given that her bill is a mostly a re-hash of most every other law that already passed elsewhere. Add in the certainty that the law will be immediately enjoined and then ask how did we protect female sports anyhow?
Perhaps she would be wiser to focus on what drives performance and set standards and limits. That takes real thinking, talking to medical experts, and hard work to develop a standard. She’s only had the past nine months to put her crack legal advisors on the task. Of course, that doesn’t serve her purpose to demonize vulnerable young folks which energizes the base.
DL.
What makes you think Bostock applies to sports?
Don’t come on here making up law.
Sure, you can argue that Bostock applies to employment only. Grimm clearly applies to education and Title IX. SCOTUS denied cert from a 4th Cir. decision. Also, take a look at cases in the 3rd, 4th, 7th, 9th, and 11th. All throwing out these laws and policies. Sure, not the 8th Cir so good luck overcoming that precendent. Not making up law at all.
I suppose you think roe vs wade is precedent too even though it is clearly unconstitutional to any smart person in America.
VB, you miss the larger point. All of these laws are being struck down, and even in conservative courts where you apparently have high hopes. The very same SCOTUS you pin your hopes on have ruled against your position.
Take a look at the Equal Protection clause in the 14th amend. Then, if you don’t believe it, look at the SD Const., Art VI, Sec. 18. Vamos indeed.
Which SC court case deals with transgender sports?
Grimm applies.
That applies to bathrooms not sports.
Try again.
It applies to discrimination. Try again.
DL,
Are you talking about the schools that currently have segregation?
By your own admission, this makes the Deutsch bill DOA.
Try again DL.
Get a law degree or find one of the Governor’s “legal geniuses”. Either way, you need to hit the books VB.
I generally like the Governor’s freedom philosophy, but there’s one thing that bothers me. If she really believes in the people of South Dakota, why does she continue to bring in all of these out-of-state strategists, policy people, and other staffers? Lots of quality people in South Dakota.
I certainly hope she is not only advocating women’s sports. I hope she is protecting men’s as well. What happens if a lady decides she is a guy and wants to compete in a men’s dance competition?
This will be fun to watch it lose in court again! These so called fiscal/social conservatives have no problem spending other people’s money and hurting businesses in South Dakota.
The Bill sponors and Governor should be personally fiscally responsible for these political stunts.
Do you enjoy men beating girls in sports due to biology?
I suppose you defend the USA Today and NY Times (democrats) saying pedos are normal also.
You lost credibility when you were pushing the debunked McLaughlin myth. Move along.
McLaughlin had a boy playing girls basketball.
Not a myth at all.
VB, is your pen name supposed to be some sort of cutesy take on that asinine Biden insult? Grow up.
So maybe a trans girl in McLaughlin made the girls’ basketball team. Wow, how did we survive that? I suppose McLaughlin rode that incredibly unfair advantage all the way to the top of the Bs?
The thing is, this cause is just another of Noep’s attention-getting causes that distract from real work. Oh, yeah, we’ve apparently got money falling out of Capitol closets so we can talk repealing the “Bingo Tax,” but how God forbid she do something meaningful like repeal Contractors Excise Tax or the sales tax on food.