Rumor alert: That’s so crazy it can’t be true? Rumor Haugaard announcing for AG?

Heard a rumor that is rocketing around among politicos this weekend with regards to the really unusual event of Steve Haugaard headlining the Butte County Lincoln Day Dinner on March 2.

Aside from the fact that the speaking engagement isn’t going to draw anyone but the furthest right of the far right, a rumor keeps going around that an announcement will be made in Butte County that – and again, this is just rumor at this point, but the claim is Haugaard is supposedly using the occasion to announce the start of a run for Attorney General in 2026.

I’m not sure how a person can really assess that water cooler chatter.

Is this supposedly coming off of Haugaard’s representation of Julie Frye Mueller? Because I don’t think that went too well for them. Would it be seeking a bounce from his previous effort(s) to run for statewide office? Again, something that didn’t end so well.

I talked to one politico who had heard it from three different sources today so I don’t know if it’s just circulating that quickly secondhand through the winter inhabitants of the state capital, or there is actual substance to it.

Put me down as a doubting Thomas, because I think the notion of Steve Haugaard running for AG is pretty silly. It would be like R. Shawn Tornow announcing he was running because you don’t have to be an attorney to be attorney general.

But given what’s happening with some members of the GOP lately, I can’t discount anything.