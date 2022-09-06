From Twitter, Russia has officially banned Senator Mike Rounds from entering the country.
Apparently, we struck a nerve. I will continue to speak out on the threat the current Russian regime poses to the free world. Further, I’ll redouble efforts to pass my legislation which would ban Russia, China, North Korea and Iran from buying American farmland and ag businesses. https://t.co/XTa1QxvQi9
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) September 5, 2022
15 thoughts on “Russia has officially banned Senator Mike Rounds from entering the country.”
If it passes and is signed into law, I guarantee that I’ll vote for you, although Russia’s newly rediscovered Christian identity makes me question their true allegiance.
I think it is more likely that Russia knows a fascist when they see it, and right now America is 100% fascist, corporate controlled in the halls of its government.
When we helped win WWII, which distracted us from our own homeland goals, we did not occupy Russia.
Will Russia pay back the favor?
A badge of honor for Senator Rounds.
The young conservative movement (Turning Point, Tim Pool, Daily Wire) is really backing Russia, and I’m not sure if it is the allegiance to the Supreme Leader Trump, or that they like the idea of persecuting the same classes of society (recreational drug users, LGBT, non-christian religions), but this won’t stand with them. Soon, Senator Rounds will be labeled a RINO……RIP.
That’s right, Tony. There is a radical group of conservatives who seem to be enthralled with the idea of a monarchy or worse. And they have little to no problem with dictators. There is also an extreme group of liberals who demand a socialist society.
Ranked Choice Voting. We need more of it… before the radicals ruin everything.
Look at their donors.
Exactly, Trump was praising all the dictators just last week. He praises them because he wants to be the same thing in America. MAGA is the biggest threat to democracy that this nation has seen since WW2.
Actually Biden and his VP are the biggest threat we face right now.
Keep the pressure on Russia. They need to crawl back home after a humiliating defeat. I am confident that they will.
Everyone needs to send them a strong message. Good for you, Sen. Rounds.
Tough guy. Chest thump.
When would you step in? When Russia gets to London? Or are you still sore at them?
Now stop sending money to Ukraine.
We should send them even more money. I’d rather risk some cash then risk our soldiers when they overrun Ukraine. It’s pennies
Why?
Thune still free to visit any July 4 he wishes.
(Newsweek 8/1/22). Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned in April that while Russia wants to avoid nuclear war, he viewed the risks of such as “considerable.” “The danger is serious, real,” he added. “And we must not underestimate it.”
Anyone who uses nuclear weapons as a threat like they did at the start of the Ukraine War… will go as far as you let them.