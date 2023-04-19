Sad news, word out from US Attorney’s office in Rapid City that Randy Seiler has passed away.

The US Attorney’s office has released notice that former US Attorney and outgoing Democrat Party chair Randy Seiler has passed away after suffering a heart attack this last week.
Please keep his family in your prayers.
I was fortunate to hear Randy provide a speech to the City of Rapid City several years ago. Can’t remember what the topic was but do remember his positive demeanor and well thought out presentation. I was very impressed with how he was so down to earth. It was unfortunate that he seemed to have been roped in to leading the charge for the very disjointed Democrat party. Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time and shame on those who use this blog to denigrate someone after they have passed.
I might disagree with Mr. Seiler’s politics, but as a prosecutor, he served the people of South Dakota with an earnest desire to seek the truth. Mr. Seiler did not use his office for self-promotion, but as a conduit through which the public was treated equitably before the law, and persons were held to account for their actions. Mr. Seiler, as far as prosecutors are concerned, should be held in the same high regard as Attorney General Jackley, Attorney General Larry Long, and Attorney General Mark Barnett. Randy may not have had the requisite (R), but he had the same passion, devotion, and drive to serve and protect. 10-42.
Randy was a good guy. Can’t remember if he was a fellow prosecutor when he was in Mobridge, or if it was from Young Lawyers, but for over 35 years I knew him as a good South Dakotan