From Twitter:
The top six states with clean energy are powered primarily by nuclear or hydropower.
Not solar or wind.
Whether they know it or not, when “environmentalists” advocate against hydropower and nuclear, they advocate for INCREASING fossil fuels.
— Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) April 17, 2023
One thought on “South Dakota among top “clean energy” states”
Thank you, I hadn’t seen this report. This is a critically important issue and of interest to me personally, I appreciate you sharing it.