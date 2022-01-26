From Sanford Health comes this weeks’ update on COVID hospitalizations:
The number of people hospitalized is remaining steady, but as compared to last week, it seems like the number of people who have been both vaccinated and boosted requiring hospitalization is at a higher percentage. But, in good news, we’re getting a few off of ventilators.
Still, well worth noting that you stand a better chance of not ending up in the ICU or on a ventilator if you’re vaccinated. Follow the science.
6 thoughts on “Sanford Health COVID update for January 25, 2022.”
That’s a fine “vaccine” you have there !
It clearly works. The majority of people are vaccinated, the majority of hospitalized people are not.
You can’t seem to comprehend the odds of something happening. You still placing money on the Packers?
well over in the legislature, the anti-vax members have decided to use the vaccine issue to shit on the Governor’s desk again, with HB1008.
If an employer mandates a vaccine, and the employee suffers a vaccine-related injury (real or imagined) he can sue his employer.
To make it certain to be vetoed, the second paragraph eliminates the statute of limitations (3 years) for personal injury. So anything that happens during the next 70 years can be blamed on a vaccine.
Oh, they’ll pass it all right, and then make a big stink about it when she vetoes it.
With no background data. This really doesn’t say much…
What does that even mean?
Medical experts and scientists look at “background data”. Then… you ignore them.