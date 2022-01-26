Sanford Health COVID update for January 25, 2022.

From Sanford Health comes this weeks’ update on COVID hospitalizations:

The number of people hospitalized is remaining steady, but as compared to last week, it seems like the number of people who have been both vaccinated and boosted requiring hospitalization is at a higher percentage. But, in good news, we’re getting a few off of ventilators.

Still, well worth noting that you stand a better chance of not ending up in the ICU or on a ventilator if you’re vaccinated. Follow the science.