Sanford Health COVID update for January 25, 2022.

From Sanford Health comes this weeks’ update on COVID hospitalizations:

The number of people hospitalized is remaining steady, but as compared to last week, it seems like the number of people who have been both vaccinated and boosted requiring hospitalization is at a higher percentage. But, in good news, we’re getting a few off of ventilators.

Still, well worth noting that you stand a better chance of not ending up in the ICU or on a ventilator if you’re vaccinated.  Follow the science.

  2. well over in the legislature, the anti-vax members have decided to use the vaccine issue to shit on the Governor’s desk again, with HB1008.

    If an employer mandates a vaccine, and the employee suffers a vaccine-related injury (real or imagined) he can sue his employer.

    To make it certain to be vetoed, the second paragraph eliminates the statute of limitations (3 years) for personal injury. So anything that happens during the next 70 years can be blamed on a vaccine.

    Oh, they’ll pass it all right, and then make a big stink about it when she vetoes it.

