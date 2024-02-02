SD Ag Alliance Applauds Legislative Leadership’s “Good Neighbor Policy” to Regulate Carbon Pipelines

(Pierre, SD) Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree and House Majority Leader Will Mortenson have announced a “Good Neighbor” legislative package that will establish protections for landowners and funding for counties.

“The SD Ag Alliance supports the legislative package because it creates significant protections for landowners,” said Rob Skjonsberg, founding member. “Like any significant proposal, details will continue to be worked out. Senator Crabtree and Representative Mortenson are to be commended for tackling such an important issue.”

“The legislative package is good for landowners and creates regulatory certainty for pipelines which is a win-win for South Dakota,” said Jason Glodt, founding member.

The legislative package is comprised of three bills (Senate Bill 201 and House Bills 1185 and 1186) and provides protections for landowners, funding for counties and regulatory certainty for businesses.

Protections for Landowners: The legislative package established protections for landowners, including 1) land survey reform; 2) liability protection; 3) minimum depth of carbon-capture pipelines of four feet; 4) lifetime repair of drain-tile, 5) release of dispersion models; and 6) additional compensation for landowners.

Funding for Counties and Townships: The legislative package also includes funding for counties and townships, including funds to maintain roads. The legislation will also create an extraordinary expenses fund which will be paid for by carbon pipelines. The state, counties, and townships will be able to access the funds to cover costs incurred for emergency response training and to purchase equipment.

Open for Business: In addition, the legislation will keep South Dakota open for business by creating legal and regulatory certainty for businesses.

