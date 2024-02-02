South Dakota Democrats cancel long-time party activist Sheldon Osborn for expressing his opinion.

I just caught this story from a few days back over at SD Standard where it appears that the South Dakota Democrat Party has canceled Sheldon Osborn, one of their visible & long-time party activists for apparently having the temerity to speak his mind. Unfortunately for some Democrats, the fact that people listened to him was problematic enough that they felt the need to strip him of party office:

On Saturday, he was told his efforts were no longer needed. Osborn was recalled as Region 3 representative during a South Dakota Region 3 State Central Committee meeting on Saturday. Region 3 includes legislative districts 9, 10, 11, 14 and 15, covers Minnehaha County and includes Sioux Falls and a section of Hartford. and.. In a notice of the Zoom meeting to decide his status, Region 3 officials said Osborn, a 76-year-old accountant and commercial property manager with a lengthy history of party activism, actually posed a risk. “Our party, especially at a local level, faces many threats, but the continuous presence and undermining behavior of Sheldon Osborn is the most dangerous threat to the success of party efforts in our state’s largest county,” it states. “For these reasons and more, a majority of Region 3 SCC members seek an expeditious process to recall and replace Sheldon Osborn.” and.. He said Erik Muckey, the chair of the Minnehaha County Democratic Party, was especially sensitive to any criticism. Muckey is the CEO of Lost&Found, which describes itself as “the region’s largest youth and young adult-focused (ages 10-34) suicide prevention and postvention nonprofit.” In addition, he is the founder and managing partner of Pasq, a Sioux Falls consulting firm. Former SDDP Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut is Pasq’s director of operations and Jessica Meyers, the former party vice chair, is a managing partner. Muckey circulated a petition to recall Osborn. Among the signers were state Sen. Reynold Nesiba and 2020 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, who is running to replace the term-limited Nesiba in the state Senate. Ehrmantraut notarized the petition.

Read the entire story here.

For quite a few years, Osborne’s regular commentary as part of his “Drinking Liberally” website was the only place to get an honest opinion on the inner happenings at the South Dakota Democrat party coming from a member of the rank & file. And from the sounds of it, there are those in the new woke leadership team who doesn’t really like those dissenting views.

I mean, writing this website, I get Sheldon’s dilemma. Do you consent to that with which you disagree by silence, or do you shine the light of day? There have been plenty of occasions where a few past members of House legislative leadership would make backbiting efforts to try to cancel me with the Republican party. Thankfully, those that are elected to lead the Republican party are made of sterner stuff.

In a few written interactions I’ve had with Sheldon, and in reading his commentary about the innerworkings of the SDDP with interest, Sheldon never struck me as a person who sought to sow chaos as much as have a viewpoint that came with a different set of tools and experiences, such as when the Democrat Party managed to experience success in their goals.

If the house that State Democrats have built isn’t strong enough to withstand a few contrary words, they probably deserve what they have coming down the line.

I’m sure Sheldon will be happy having a beer on the patio, and I’m sure others will be happy to join as he watches.