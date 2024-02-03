I can’t just put my finger on it, but from reading the Internet, I’m getting the impression that goofball election truther county auditors might not be fans of this website.
Maybe it’s just me?
I can’t just put my finger on it, but from reading the Internet, I’m getting the impression that goofball election truther county auditors might not be fans of this website.
Maybe it’s just me?
One thought on “Somehow, I get the feeling that nutty election truther auditors don’t like me”
It isn’t because the roles are a mess. Because they are a complete mess. It’s because you look them in the eye and tell them it’s not a mess. Like you believe it.
🙂
I feel close to the epiphany on the whole election integrity thing. I’m sure pretty soon Thune will be covert stalking me in public, just waiting for the chance to buy me a cup of coffee and gaze into my face with those sympathetic eyes as if to say, “I tried, too, John .. I tried, too .. once.”