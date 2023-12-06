SD Canvassing Group claims “the auditor cabal is colluding!” No, really.

The South Dakota Canvassing Group, now a South Dakota non-profit organization, which describes itself as “a volunteer organization working to restore free, fair, transparent and secure elections in South Dakota,” has a substack page which provides a better glimpse of what the organization is really doing – providing a gathering place for the most off-the-wall election conspiracists that South Dakota has to offer.

Case in point is their recent post about the state’s new election cyber-security specialist, titled “SD SOS Kicks off 2024 Disinformation Prevention Campaign” –

Interesting that we need a cyber security analyst for elections that are not online. Looks like this gal has had a good start, interning with DHS/CISA at the Fusion Center. Remember, DHS/CISA is at the forefront of the industrial censorship complex that unconstitutionally censored the American people, and any content that went against the official narrative of the “safest and most secure election in history.” Not to mention, any and all lifesaving information regarding Covid-19 while pushing the deadly remdesivir protocol and dangerous MRNA jabs. and.. Do not be deceived. Your Secretary of State’s office has been completely compromised. The auditor cabal is colluding with Lee Schoenbeck and David Wheeler and Helene Duhamel. The rest of the SOS office employees are recycled former SOS office or BPro employees. NONE of these officials are working for the people, towards transparency, or security our elections. They are regurgitating national level propaganda in preparation for whatever is in store for 2024.

Pardon my french, but What The F? The auditor cabal?

South Dakota Canvassing is so off the wall nuts that they are convinced that the auditors – largely a group of middle-aged women who worked in their respective offices for 2-3 decades and ran to replace the boss they worked for after their boss retired from the same county job – actually has an evil cabal?

And of course, the SOS hired someone who somehow covered up “all lifesaving information regarding Covid-19.” Because they have to talk about COVID-19 vaccination alongside election conspiracies.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

Sorry if my scornful laughter did not translate very well in the written word, but that was in ridicule of the conspiracy mindset of this group that they would think this, much less put it to print. This is short-a-few-fries-from-their-happy-meal thinking.

What do you do with this? Is this the figurative hill SD Canvassing thinks they can die on with legislators, or even better, the voters of South Dakota?

Ugh. Can they go identify with Democrats? Because Republicans don’t need these kooks dragging us down.