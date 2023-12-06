SD Canvassing Group claims “the auditor cabal is colluding!” No, really.

The South Dakota Canvassing Group, now a South Dakota non-profit organization, which describes itself as “a volunteer organization working to restore free, fair, transparent and secure elections in South Dakota,” has a substack page which provides a better glimpse of what the organization is really doing – providing a gathering place for the most off-the-wall election conspiracists that South Dakota has to offer.
Case in point is their recent post about the state’s new election cyber-security specialist, titled “SD SOS Kicks off 2024 Disinformation Prevention Campaign” –
Interesting that we need a cyber security analyst for elections that are not online. Looks like this gal has had a good start, interning with DHS/CISA at the Fusion Center. Remember, DHS/CISA is at the forefront of the industrial censorship complex that unconstitutionally censored the American people, and any content that went against the official narrative of the “safest and most secure election in history.” Not to mention, any and all lifesaving information regarding Covid-19 while pushing the deadly remdesivir protocol and dangerous MRNA jabs.
and..
Do not be deceived. Your Secretary of State’s office has been completely compromised. The auditor cabal is colluding with Lee Schoenbeck and David Wheeler and Helene Duhamel. The rest of the SOS office employees are recycled former SOS office or BPro employees.
NONE of these officials are working for the people, towards transparency, or security our elections. They are regurgitating national level propaganda in preparation for whatever is in store for 2024.
Pardon my french, but What The F? The auditor cabal?
South Dakota Canvassing is so off the wall nuts that they are convinced that the auditors – largely a group of middle-aged women who worked in their respective offices for 2-3 decades and ran to replace the boss they worked for after their boss retired from the same county job – actually has an evil cabal?
And of course, the SOS hired someone who somehow covered up “all lifesaving information regarding Covid-19.” Because they have to talk about COVID-19 vaccination alongside election conspiracies.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
Sorry if my scornful laughter did not translate very well in the written word, but that was in ridicule of the conspiracy mindset of this group that they would think this, much less put it to print. This is short-a-few-fries-from-their-happy-meal thinking.
What do you do with this? Is this the figurative hill SD Canvassing thinks they can die on with legislators, or even better, the voters of South Dakota?
Ugh. Can they go identify with Democrats? Because Republicans don’t need these kooks dragging us down.
5 thoughts on “SD Canvassing Group claims “the auditor cabal is colluding!” No, really.”
The crazier South Dakota becomes with these ultra hard right groups the better!
It’s very misleading for you to mention middle-aged women being targeted when actually the SD Canvassing Group is merely pointing out the useful idiots who insist that our elections are more safe and secure than ever.
one person’s useful idiot is another person’s expert disproving your worldview.
your scornful laughter was appreciated and appropriate.
whenever i read the interoffice memos the kook class shares with each other, some things stand out. they’re nearly always infused with a new alert about some new level of decay – which is a convenient way of keeping your team excited when the general public could not pay less attention to you.
while i read them, i hear in my mind the info-wars or hannity broadcasts where the team strengthens the wall between their intelligence and the actual facts.
while i read them i imagine the late chris farley leaping around in ninja stealth garb, breaking into a county courthouse to rifle through wastebaskets in the dark of night.
don’t take your eyes off this bunch. thanks.
SDCanvassing is the greatest threat to SD elections at this time.
Why don’t any of them run for county auditor?
Oh, right.
They don’t know enough about the job to do it themselves.
They just enjoy the attention they’re getting for being loud.
Isn’t it funny when people fear what they don’t understand?