Let’s mark this one down in the useless exercise column as the unanimously ousted State Democrat Party Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen is trying to appeal being thrown out of office to many of the people who tossed her out on her tail:
The committee, approved Tuesday morning by the state party’s executive board, will have 13 days to either approve or reject the appeal of Jennifer Slaight-Hansen. If rejected, an election for a new chair would be held Sept. 16 during the Democratic Roundup in Rapid City.
Slaight-Hansen was recalled from her position Aug. 19 by a vote of 57 ayes and two abstentions a few months after she began her role in April.
Read the entire story here in the Argus Leader.
I just don’t think this dog is going to hunt.
One thought on “SD Dem chair Slaight-Hansen trying to appeal ouster, after no one found her short tenure appealing”
I don’t get this.
Why would she want this job at this point, when they unanimously asked her to leave? How can she possibility be effective in the role?
There’s no pay so that’s not a motive. She can already claim to have been SDDP chair so that’s not it.
Seems like all she’s doing at this point is proving her critics correct about her.