Attorney General Jackley Announces Availability Of New Consumer Alert System

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the public can now receive Consumer Alerts via email from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. The new system became operational Wednesday.

“This new alert system is another way that the Attorney General’s Office and its Consumer Protection Division are working to keep people aware of the most recent scams that affect them or their loved ones,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This alert system will provide the subscribers with information about consumer scams as well as tips on how to protect against scams.”

People can register for the alerts at the Consumer Protection Division’s website at www.consumer.sd.gov or at by stopping at the Division’s booth in the Expo Building at the State Fair this week in Huron. No email addresses will be shared or sold to a third party.

People are reminded to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or [email protected] if they have any information about a possible consumer scam or fraud.

