Remember – SDGOP hosting campaign training in Box Elder on Friday before Trump Rally.

JOIN US and become a Campaign Cowboy at our SDGOP x @GOP training Friday, September 8th at the Courtyard Marriott in Box Elder, SD.

Register at the link below and we’ll see you at 9AM sharp!

➡️ https://t.co/dwskpF2CX9 pic.twitter.com/CGxUPfOy6J

— South Dakota GOP (@SDGOP) August 29, 2023