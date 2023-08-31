JOIN US and become a Campaign Cowboy at our SDGOP x @GOP training Friday, September 8th at the Courtyard Marriott in Box Elder, SD.
Register at the link below and we’ll see you at 9AM sharp!
➡️ https://t.co/dwskpF2CX9 pic.twitter.com/CGxUPfOy6J
— South Dakota GOP (@SDGOP) August 29, 2023
4 thoughts on “Remember – SDGOP hosting campaign training in Box Elder on Friday before Trump Rally.”
Who is doing the training? I can’t find that information anywhere.
Believe it’s an RNC training.
redneck pols got trumps name on the back of their belt – they got a vote and a prayer for him and nobody else singitwithmenow
He’s getting the nom and this site will go all in supporting him. Just watch. The party we know is dying, and we’re helping it.