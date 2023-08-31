International Bobblehead Hall of Fame Commemorates SDSU National Championship

Better get them while they’re hot.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited edition bobblehead commemorating South Dakota State University’s championship win last year in Football.

According to the sale listing:

This bobblehead celebrates the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2022 FCS National Championship. It features Jack the Jackrabbit, the official mascot of South Dakota State University. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023, the Jackrabbits captured their first National Championship in program history when they defeated NDSU 45-21 in Frisco, Texas. The bobblehead is officially licensed by SDSU.

In stock and ships now Bobblehead is high quality and produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum 8 inches tall Individually numbered to 2,023



You can purchase the exclusive bobblehead here for $40 each. (While supplies last.)