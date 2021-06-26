SD Democrat fundraising auction includes Bill Clinton humidor? Seriously.

This sounds more like an off-color joke that would come form my side of the aisle.

But last night in conjunction with the South Dakota Democrats’ big dinner, as part of an on-line auction, they auctioned off a “Bill Clinton humidor” for storing one’s cigars:

Er.. yeah.

Instead of going for the easy joke, you can click here to make a donation to the Childhood Resilience Foundation, of which Monica Lewinsky is a founding board member. There’s a link at the bottom of the page.

 

2 thoughts on “SD Democrat fundraising auction includes Bill Clinton humidor? Seriously.”

  1. I read that MN Lt. Gov Peggy Flanigan was a featured guest speaker at this event. She is one of the most radical and divisive public officials out there and she was a guest speaker offering SDDP tips for success?

