This sounds more like an off-color joke that would come form my side of the aisle.
But last night in conjunction with the South Dakota Democrats’ big dinner, as part of an on-line auction, they auctioned off a “Bill Clinton humidor” for storing one’s cigars:
Er.. yeah.
Instead of going for the easy joke, you can click here to make a donation to the Childhood Resilience Foundation, of which Monica Lewinsky is a founding board member. There’s a link at the bottom of the page.
2 thoughts on “SD Democrat fundraising auction includes Bill Clinton humidor? Seriously.”
I read that MN Lt. Gov Peggy Flanigan was a featured guest speaker at this event. She is one of the most radical and divisive public officials out there and she was a guest speaker offering SDDP tips for success?
Well conceived retort, Pat.
Also, reach out to the USMS and thank them for their work freeing victims of sex trafficking.