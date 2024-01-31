SD Legislature Supports Securing Southern Border

Resolution of Support Passes Moments after Gov. Noem’s Address

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Legislature passed HCR 6010 acknowledging the need to protect our borders and affirming South Dakota’s support of the defense of the Southern Border.

This resolution passed overwhelmingly moments after Governor Kristi Noem briefed a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature to inform legislators on how the invasion of our Southern Border is impacting South Dakota.

“The national security crisis happening at the Southern Border affects every state, including South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “I am glad that the Legislature sees the severity of this matter and agrees that we need to take action to secure our borders.”

Governor Noem’s full border address to the joint session of the South Dakota Legislature can be found here.

