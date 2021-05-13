SD Senate President Pro Tempore Schoenbeck has harsh words for Congressional Republicans

Lee Schoenbeck, the top Senator in the South Dakota Senate, has some harsh words for those in Congress who moved to oust Liz Cheney from her caucus position for speaking her mind on President Trump.

McCarthy is an embarrassment for real Republicans. Thank you Liz Cheney for your courage, in a room of wimps — Lee Schoenbeck (@LeeSchoenbeck) May 12, 2021

I had a correspondent also note to me..

Liz Cheney is so conservative, she stood against gay marriage even though her sister is married to her partner. This is not the Republican party that my generation is remotely interested in.

I would also add that South Dakota’s lone voice in Congress, Dusty Johnson, expressed in an interview that he voted to retain Cheney in Leadership, because of her independent voice:

“I’ve had my disagreements with Liz, but she’s a strong, conservative and independent voice,” he said. “There’s room for that in leadership.”

Read the entire story here.

What are your thoughts on Cheney’s ouster from her caucus position yesterday? Are some Republicans demanding too much fealty to Trump at the expense of being able to express a contrary view?