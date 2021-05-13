SD Senate President Pro Tempore Schoenbeck has harsh words for Congressional Republicans

Lee Schoenbeck, the top Senator in the South Dakota Senate, has some harsh words for those in Congress who moved to oust Liz Cheney from her caucus position for speaking her mind on President Trump.
McCarthy is an embarrassment for real Republicans. Thank you Liz Cheney for your courage, in a room of wimps
— Lee Schoenbeck (@LeeSchoenbeck) May 12, 2021
I had a correspondent also note to me..
Liz Cheney is so conservative, she stood against gay marriage even though her sister is married to her partner.
This is not the Republican party that my generation is remotely interested in.
I would also add that South Dakota’s lone voice in Congress, Dusty Johnson, expressed in an interview that he voted to retain Cheney in Leadership, because of her independent voice:
“I’ve had my disagreements with Liz, but she’s a strong, conservative and independent voice,” he said. “There’s room for that in leadership.”
What are your thoughts on Cheney’s ouster from her caucus position yesterday? Are some Republicans demanding too much fealty to Trump at the expense of being able to express a contrary view?
Is this the same Lee Schoenbeck who was kicked out of the Republican caucus, quit the legislature on Friday and unquit on Monday, called Republican leadership pond scum, and calls fellow Republicans crazies?
In Lee’s defense, if you read the story below on Lora Hubbel (who is currently registered as a Republican) you can’t blame him for using the term “crazies” on occasion.
“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” — George Orwell
The parallels to the McCarthy era are almost exact. Trump’s mentor, Roy Cohn, created the Big Lie of that era. Post-New Deal GOP majorities in Congress went along for the ride and didn’t stand up until the disaster of the televised hearings turned the nation against them. Thus, the wave of Kennedy, Johnson and the Great Society began that didn’t end until Reagan a generation later.
Learn from history, folks.
Not a huge fan of hers generally, but she was let go because people are still committed to stroking one man’s ego. The top 3 members of House Leadership (assuming Stefanik is picked) for the GOP are now people who refused to certify the election. My party keeps moving further away from me.
I understand why Cheney had to be removed- fealty to Trump is the #1 issue for this GOP and she no longer represented the views of the conference she was trying to lead (on that issue). But that is a sad, sad reflection on the conference, not her.
It’s time to get rid of dusty and run a real conservative. There are some folks in the SD House who could certainly step forward in what should be a 2022 conservative waive. Problem is our Gov will probably be 100% behind our current rino.
Dusty is a real conservative. Treating Trump’s claims as bible truth is not a prerequisite for conservatism.
Be patient. The winging of this dying generation of country club repubs has to run its course. They know it’s all coming to an end for them very soon. Hang in there. The war was over before it even started. Let them cry.
Dusty is a real conservative….are you kidding me? squishy moderate at best
All Liz Cheney does is go on left wing networks and bash members of her own party. She does nothing to advance conservative values or defeat the Biden agenda. For Dusty Johnson to support that is beyond believe. We need a primary challenge. We need Republicans who actually have the guts to stand up to the left wing instead of feeding into their narrative like Rep. Johnson has done.
What narrative? The fact of the matter is that Cheney was fired for speaking out about the bs claims that the election was stolen. There is room for discussion about whether or not she was choosing the correct medium to correct people (don’t air the party’s dirty laundry on the news), but there is no “narrative” regarding election fraud. There wasn’t any. All the searches for bamboo and non-existent watermarks on ballots won’t change that.
I didn’t say anything about election fraud. I’m talking about the narrative of an “Extremist Republican Party” and “GOP Civil War” that the media loves to perpetuate. Liz Cheney is obsessed with Trump. You don’t advance a conservative agenda by attacking fellow Republicans on CNN and MSNBC. Gas prices are going up, inflation accelerating at the highest rate in 12 years and Isreal under attack those are the things Liz Cheney should be worried about.
Obsessed? She said he is lying and that people need to stop humoring the lie in the name of party unity. How is that obsessed?
Carl Flippin’ Perry💥
Cheney is still working harder against President Trump since he left office than against Old Man Biden who has done more damage in 100 days than most presidents do in a term. That is why I think Cheney needed to go.
Stefanik as the replacement? Eh, not so sure on that one.
Cheney has lost her mind. Trump is no longer in office but she can’t stop complaining about him, or his supporters.
Sane Republicans know that insulting and antagonizing the 74 million people who voted for Trump in 2020 is not a good tactic for a re-election strategy. She needs to shut up.
Well, maybe should let go of his crazy claims about the election being stolen. And maybe the Arizona GOP should be doing a THIRD audit conducted by a company with no election experience that fights against any oversight. And maybe other members of the party on the hill should stop supporting the lie. It’s absolutely crazy to me that he lies time and time again and your response is to tell Liz Cheney to shut up about it. Maybe Trump should just stop lying and other members of the party should stop supporting the lie.
No, that’s crazy. The problem is with the honest person. Good call.
As a follow up to cut off the completely bs argument that this is not about the lie and more about Cheney not being a conservative: the replacement for her being discussed is Elise Stefanik, a woman with a significantly more liberal voting record. The difference: Stefanik supports claims the election was stolen. Yeah, sure, this is about conservatism.