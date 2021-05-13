Candidate for Gov Lora Hubbel intimates on facebook that mask wearing is devil worship

Self-declared candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel has taken to facebook to intimate that the act of wearing a mask to protect oneself from Coronavirus is apparently a form of devil-worship, as she shares a post discussing how wearing a mask is a satanic ritual:

(Lora is also a rabid anti-vaxxer goofball on not just COVID, but also on preventable childhood diseases.)

If you think about it, between her belief that masks are part of a satanic ritual, and her belief against vaccinations, which would remove the need to wear a mask…

…you’re kind of damned if you do, and damned if you don’t.