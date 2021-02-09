SDDP Exec Director Pam Cole leaving Dem Party Job. SDGOP very sorry to see her go.

Pam (Merchant) Cole is apparently leaving her position as Executive Director at the South Dakota Democrat Party at the end of February, according to the Rapid City Journal:

“Pam’s efforts and passion for the party got us through a challenging time and put us on the right path going forward. I’m grateful for her dedication and wish her well in her future pursuits,” said Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert.

Read that all here.

I know I can speak for many members of the South Dakota Republican Party that after trimming their legislative numbers to 3 Democrat State Senators and 8 Democrat State Representatives, we’re very sorry to see her go.

She was a “valuable” contributor to the success of the SDGOP’s efforts.