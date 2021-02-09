Pam (Merchant) Cole is apparently leaving her position as Executive Director at the South Dakota Democrat Party at the end of February, according to the Rapid City Journal:
“Pam’s efforts and passion for the party got us through a challenging time and put us on the right path going forward. I’m grateful for her dedication and wish her well in her future pursuits,” said Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert.
I know I can speak for many members of the South Dakota Republican Party that after trimming their legislative numbers to 3 Democrat State Senators and 8 Democrat State Representatives, we’re very sorry to see her go.
She was a “valuable” contributor to the success of the SDGOP’s efforts.
6 thoughts on “SDDP Exec Director Pam Cole leaving Dem Party Job. SDGOP very sorry to see her go.”
She did a great job, whoever she was.
We need more democratic leaders like her here in South Dakota. I would like to see her replacement set a goal of cutting the number of excess democrats in half.
Don’t be filled with glee. We have plenty of Dem supporters posing as Republicans in both houses.
Very true.
I wish she’d run for a national office in the Dem party and do for the national party what she did for the SDDP.
That’s some funny stuff …