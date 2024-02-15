SDEPA Applauds Passing and Signing of E15 Bill

PIERRE, S.D. (February 15, 2024) – South Dakota Ethanol Producers Association applauds Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Legislature for passing Senate Bill 78. This bill provides a five-cent per gallon retail tax incentive for E15, a 15% bioethanol fuel blend.

“Thank you to Governor Kristi Noem, Senate Majority Leader Crabtree, Representative Drew Peterson, and all of South Dakota’s legislators who supported South Dakota drivers and farmers with this bill,” said Walt Wendland, SD Ethanol Producers Association Board President. “It will expand access to E15, which saves consumers money at the pump, bolsters our agricultural industry and state economy, and supports farming families across the state.”

E15 is a high-performance biofuel blend made from South Dakota-grown corn and is compatible with virtually every car, truck and SUV on the road today.

https://sdethanol.com/sdepa-applauds-passing-and-signing-of-e15-bill/