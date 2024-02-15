Gov. Noem Signs E15 Fuel Tax Refund into Law

Signs Six Other Bills

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem held a bill signing ceremony for SB 78, which provides for an E15 fuel tax refund.

“Renewable fuels are a very important part of America’s all-of-the-above energy supply, and ethanol is vital to South Dakota’s future. The Biden Administration’s policies have driven gas prices up for South Dakotans, and this bill will provide our citizens with needed relief,” said Governor Noem. “It will make higher ethanol blends more readily available, bringing prices down at the pump. We’re committed to an all-of-the-above approach to energy that doesn’t pick winners and losers but lowers prices for all South Dakotans.”

Governor Noem was joined by the bill’s prime sponsors, Senator Casey Crabtree and Representative Drew Peterson, as well as leaders from the state’s ethanol industry. A photo from the bill signing can be found here.

Governor Noem also signed the following six bills into law:

SB 16 makes appropriations for water and environmental purposes and to declare an emergency;

SB 28 modifies tax refunds for elderly persons and persons with a disability, to make an appropriation therefor;

SB 35 provides that certain personal information of a lottery prize winner may only be used for advertising or promotion with the winner’s consent;

HB 1077 provides for the disbursement of the catastrophic county poor relief fund to the participating counties in the event of the discontinuance of the fund;

HB 1124 provides for the temporary filling of water development district board positions created as a result of population increases, and;

HB 1145 modifies brand registration and use laws.

Governor Noem has signed 71 bills into law this legislative session.

###