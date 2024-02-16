No campaign finance disclosure for Justin McNeal yet. Or anything for Patrick Schubert.

Justin is making us wait for his campaign finance disclosure report.

And you’re probably saying “who’s that?”

Justin. Justin McNeal.. you know who that is, don’t you? You probably don’t even though he’s been running for Congress since about the 28th of December. According to his bio, Justin McNeal was born in Illinois and was raised in Texas, and moved to the state in 2021. He had some grandparents live here, so of course he thought – I should go to South Dakota and run for Congress. Because everyone does that after they live in the state for two years. You can find his website here, although it appears that it has some disclaimer issues.

Anyway, the point of the post is that Justin is kicking the can down the road with regards to filing his financial disclosure report that all congressional candidates have to do, so it looks like we might be waiting for it until the end of April. Assuming he makes it any farther in the race.

Kudos to McNeal for at least attempting to do some paperwork for the race, as the other guy, Patrick Schubert, hasn’t even gone so far to file anything but declaring his committee in August of last year. You would think that after having tried running in the last election in 2022 against Senator Thune, and tanking epically, not being able to achieve the ballot, he might have gotten his act together this time with 6 months on the trail this time. But, no.

While these guys are still trying to figure things out, current Congressman Dusty Johnson is adding to his total of $3.9 million in the bank to put towards the upcoming election.

I think we can all guess how this is going to go.