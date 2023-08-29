Chairman Wiik Announced Extra President Donald Trump Tickets
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman John Wiik announced extra tickets will be available for the Monumental Leaders Rally with President Donald J. Trump and special guest Governor Kristi Noem. After selling out in less than a week of ticket sales, with over 6,000 tickets sold, we have added an additional 900 seats!
“Our Monumental Leaders rally will be a record shattering event for the SDGOP, and we are proud to host President Donald J. Trump” said Chairman Wiik. “As the front runner in the Republican Presidential Primary, President Trump will be joining us in South Dakota with Governor Kristi Noem. We are overwhelmed by the excitement.”
The rally will be hosted at The Monument in Rapid City, SD on September 8th. Tickets will be available to those on the waitlist starting Tuesday August 29th at 10:00 AM MT and open to the general public on Thursday August 31st at 10:00 AM MT. Tickets will be sold on a first serve basis.
Visit SDGOP.com for more information and online ticket access to ticket sales.
12 thoughts on “SDGOP Chairman Wiik Announces Extra President Donald Trump Tickets”
Will he be out on bail?
The optics on this are not good.
Great job Wiik!
Is this a Trump rally, or a SD GOP rally? There should be a difference.
The difference is that Trump’s rallies are free to attend and this is a fundraiser for the SDGOP so people have to buy tickets.
Presumably the SDGOP will be responsible for the costs incurred.
Has the South Dakota Republican Party formally endorsed ex President Trump?? It’s supposed (or was announced) to be a fundraiser for the SDGOP….What percentage of the funds raised go to the Party and what percentage to the Trump Campaign??
Gotta love it… “Special Guest – KRISTI NOEM” – in her own damn state!! I guess she is absent enough to call her that.
All invitations to fundraisers include the wording “special guest” to describe an extra speaker who will be there who is (1) neither the headliner nor the host/sponsor and (2) not a ticket holder. It has nothing to do with where they live.
It’s amazing this has to be explained to you. Apparently you have never received an invitation to an events before. There must be a reason for that.
Do you have a hygiene problem?
this is an endorsement of trump by the sdgop and gov noem. no question.
It is. And what terrible things does that say about us?
The Trump Party formerly Grand Old Party and it’s state affiliate South Dakota Grand Old Party