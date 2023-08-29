SDGOP Chairman Wiik Announces Extra President Donald Trump Tickets

Chairman Wiik Announced Extra President Donald Trump Tickets

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman John Wiik announced extra tickets will be available for the Monumental Leaders Rally with President Donald J. Trump and special guest Governor Kristi Noem. After selling out in less than a week of ticket sales, with over 6,000 tickets sold, we have added an additional 900 seats!

“Our Monumental Leaders rally will be a record shattering event for the SDGOP, and we are proud to host President Donald J. Trump” said Chairman Wiik. “As the front runner in the Republican Presidential Primary, President Trump will be joining us in South Dakota with Governor Kristi Noem. We are overwhelmed by the excitement.”

The rally will be hosted at The Monument in Rapid City, SD on September 8th. Tickets will be available to those on the waitlist starting Tuesday August 29th at 10:00 AM MT and open to the general public on Thursday August 31st at 10:00 AM MT. Tickets will be sold on a first serve basis.

Visit SDGOP.com for more information and online ticket access to ticket sales.

