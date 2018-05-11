SDGOP Convention is now open for registration! Click to register today! Posted on May 11, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ SDGOP 2018 State Convention registration is now open! Click the link to register today! https://t.co/th7qLDDAoS — South Dakota GOP (@sdgop) May 11, 2018 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Nicely done. Looks like it will be a great event.
Will the Dems even run a candidate for SOS? I cant believe they dont have someone seeking the nomination. They will lose but they have a good candidate for gov and a great candidate for AG.
Wonder if they even run anyone for constitutional office outside of ag. Stick to one race and try to pull off a victory. It’s so close to convention now that anyone else who pops up will be a filler candidate.